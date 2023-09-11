4 sentenced to a combined 42 years for 24-hour robbery blitz in Indianapolis

The four held workers at gunpoint as they stole items, money and emptied a safe.

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were sentenced to a combined 42 years for a 24-hour robbery spree in Indianapolis in 2021.

The four hit a cellphone store, Dollar General and Family Dollar store on April 21, 2021.

In the cellphone store and Dollar General robberies, they held the workers at gunpoint. They even took $40 from a customer at the Dollar General as they emptied the safe.

While they were robbing a Family Dollar, police came across the getaway car parked at a liquor store.

When police stopped the four, they found the following inside the car:

10mm semi-automatic handgun

Black handgun magazine containing 15 live rounds of 10mm ammunition

Six packs of Newport cigarettes taken from the Family Dollar

Face mask

Four Swisher Sweet cigar packs taken from the Family Dollar

Blue PPU box of 10mm ammunition containing five live rounds

$187 in loose cash

“Every person deserves to feel safe where they live and work. These defendants terrorized and violently robbed innocent employees and customers," said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary A. Myers. “Their violent, senseless crimes have no place in our communities, and we are safer with these individuals behind federal prison bars. I am grateful to the FBI and IMPD for ensuring that they are held accountable for their actions.”