4 killed in shooting near Dayton, Ohio, police searching for person of interest

Police in Butler Township, Ohio said the shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. Friday.

DAYTON, Ohio — According to the Dayton Daily News, police in Ohio are investigating after four people were found shot and killed Friday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place, near Dayton.

Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said all four victims died at the scene. Two of the victims were reportedly a mother and her 15-year-old daughter.

The chief identified 39-year-old Stephen Marlow as a person of interest in the deaths. He is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing shorts and a yellow T-shirt.

Police said Marlow is likely driving a white 2007 Ford Edge with plate JES-9806.

“If anyone sees Marlow or knows of the vehicle, they should call 911 immediately and not approach him, as he is likely to be armed and dangerous,” Porter said.