4 face charges for shooting at Bloomington gas station

Police said one of the suspects kicked the clerk and another pulled out a gun and hit the clerk in the head with it before shooting at the clerk and running away.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Four people are facing charges after a shooting at a gas station in Bloomington.

The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. at the Marathon gas station in the 600 block of East 10th Street.

Police said the 40-year-old store clerk was trying to close the business when the four suspects refused to leave.

One of the suspects opened a bag of chips and ate them without paying, according to the clerk. Another woman reportedly grabbed several bags of chips, then ran from the store and got into a car.

The clerk said he chased the women out of the store and tried to get the chips back but the women drove away, leaving behind the two men.

Police said the men and the clerk started arguing in the parking lot and one of the men kicked the clerk in the back. The other man reportedly pulled out a gun and hit the clerk in the head with it.

The man began to run away until one of the men turned toward the clerk and shot at him before taking off again.

Bloomington Police arrested all the suspects and had them transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Allison Edwards, 24, of Indianapolis was charged with the felonies of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, carrying a handgun without a license by a convicted felon and criminal recklessness.

Ceon White, 22, of Bloomington, has been charged with misdemeanor battery.