4 arrested as IMPD cracks down on street takeovers

The department is going after the people behind the wheel, in the cars and just spectating.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD's crackdown on street takeovers is in full gear.

The department reports arresting four people during operations over the weekend. There was also one pursuit with a person caught, six citations, one arrest warrant and three illegal guns recovered.

Last week, IMPD released video of a car violently spinning in circles at the intersection of MLK and 27th streets.

Spinning events have escalated this year with takeovers damaging business parking lots, blocking roads and intersections, and even leading to injuries.

Indiana State Police has said they've seen people coming to Indianapolis from as far away as Kentucky for these spinning events.

Police said there are legal and permitted spinning events in Indianapolis, but the events they're investigating are not happening legally and oftentimes include stolen cars.

Those arrested will face possible charges from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.