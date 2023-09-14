4 arrested in Bartholomew County for human trafficking, rape

The arrests Tuesday and Wednesday were the result of an extensive investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office arrested four people on human trafficking and rape charges.

Court documents obtained by 13News show the investigation began after a woman gave birth at Columbus Regional Hospital. That woman is said to have the cognitive function of a toddler and unable to consent to a sexual relationship.

Police began investigating and spoke to the adults the woman was in the care of at the time.

According to court documents, two men at the home admitted having sexual intercourse with the victim. Additionally, a woman at the home allegedly admitted to sexual acts with the victim.

One of the men admitted to transporting the victim to a man's house for him to have sexual intercourse with the victim, according to court documents. The woman also allegedly had pictures and videos of the victim engaged in sex acts and used a "chat line" and an OnlyFans account to distribute the material.

"I am continuously shocked at the deplorable actions of some individuals who would take advantage of and abuse others for their personal gain or desires," Sheriff Chris Lane said. "These investigations are some of the most difficult, on a personal level, for detectives to handle."