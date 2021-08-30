1 killed, 1 wounded in northeast Indianapolis shooting

Officers responded to a report of a person shot near East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot near East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday. They found two victims at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.

Metro police said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other is in critical condition.

There is no information at this time about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.