9 guns found at TSA checkpoints at Indianapolis International Airport in April

INDIANAPOLIS — Transportation Security Administration officers at the Indianapolis International Airport found nine guns at security checkpoints in April 2023.

According to TSA, officers found guns three consecutive days April 26-28 in three separate incidents — and all three guns were loaded.

"Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags, and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport," Indiana TSA Acting Federal Security Director Kevin Bidwell said in a news release. "This simple act could save you lots of time and money, along with avoiding possible arrest with local law enforcement."

So far in 2023, officers have found 34 guns at Indianapolis International Airport checkpoints. Officers recovered 68 guns in 2022.

TSA recently announced the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport increased and can be as high as $14,950, depending on the circumstances.