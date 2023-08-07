32-year-old indicted in deadly 2022 Castleton shooting

A grand jury indicted 32-year-old Dominique Bryant for the murder of 43-year-old J’ Mel Dowdell.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 32-year-old man was indicted in a deadly Castleton shooting from 2022.

A grand jury indicted 32-year-old Dominique Bryant for the murder of 43-year-old J’ Mel Dowdell.

Police said the shooting happened in the 9400 block of Timber View Drive, near 96th Street and Allisonville Road, March 30, 2022.

Medics took Dowdell to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

On Aug. 4, 2023, the U.S. Marshals Task Force located Bryant in Anderson, Indiana and took him into custody. Bryant is being held in the Madison County Jail.