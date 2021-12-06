x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Indianapolis man suspected leader of multi-state meth and fentanyl ring

According to federal investigators, the leader of the drug trafficking organization was Julian Green, 38, of Indianapolis.
Credit: spaxiax - stock.adobe.com

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Thirty people are facing federal charges in a multi-state methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking ring bust. 

According to federal investigators, the leader of the drug trafficking organization was Julian Green, 38, of Indianapolis.

The organization would get methamphetamine to Indianapolis using a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization. Once in Indianapolis, investigators said Green's organization would distribute it to people in Evansville. The methamphetamine would then be sold in southern Indiana and Kentucky.

During the investigation, 46 pounds of meth were seized, along with 700 grams of fentanyl, 30 firearms, $300,000 in cash, six vehicles and a pill press.

“This drug trafficking organization is charged with making a living peddling poison, including potentially deadly fentanyl, into our communities,” said Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of DEA Indianapolis District Office. “They were responsible for distributing multi-pound quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in various cities throughout Indiana and western Kentucky, including Indianapolis, Evansville, Princeton, and Owensboro. This case reflects our commitment to improving public safety for the fine citizens of Indiana and Kentucky.”

List of suspects arrested and charges:

  1. Julian Green, 38, of Indianapolis – Conspiracy to distribute meth; felon in possession of a firearm
  2. Jeramey Smith, 32, of Indianapolis – Conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl; robbery; felon in possession of a firearm
  3. Hannah Kissel, 38, of Indianapolis – Conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl
  4. Joshua Wilson, 29, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
  5. Nicholas Cabrera, 34, of Mulberry, Florida – Conspiracy to distribute meth
  6. Jordan Wilson, 38, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl; felon in possession of a firearm
  7. Timothy Rice, 32, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
  8. Achilles Johnson, 37, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
  9. Deonte Howard, 33, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
  10. Julie Hunt, 34, of Petersburg – Conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl
  11. Torrance Mimms, 31, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
  12. Keisha Jewell, 34, of Princeton – Conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl
  13. Davion Hays, 35, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
  14. Jason Mitchell, 40, of Henderson, Kentucky – Conspiracy to distribute meth
  15. Denny Taylor, 46, of Princeton – Conspiracy to distribute meth
  16. Aaron Hardiman, 39, of Princeton – Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl
  17. Roman Wills, 40, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
  18. Michael Sanders, 40, of Owensboro, Kentucky – Conspiracy to distribute meth
  19. Gregory Snyder, 59, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
  20. Joshua Gahagan, 38, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
  21. Gregory Markey, 32, of Indianapolis – Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl
  22. L.C. Moore II, 28, of Indianapolis – Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl
  23. Dominique Baquet, 28, of Indianapolis – Robbery
  24. Antonio DeJarnett, 33, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
  25. Ryan Pinkston, 39, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth; felon in possession of ammunition 
  26. Robert Embry, 43, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
  27. Becky Edwards, 36, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
  28. Edward Meredith, 56, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
  29. Tabitha Seabeck, 28, of Mt. Vernon – Conspiracy to distribute meth
  30. Zachary Addison, 39, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Connersville school threat