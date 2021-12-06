Indianapolis man suspected leader of multi-state meth and fentanyl ring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Thirty people are facing federal charges in a multi-state methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking ring bust.
According to federal investigators, the leader of the drug trafficking organization was Julian Green, 38, of Indianapolis.
The organization would get methamphetamine to Indianapolis using a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization. Once in Indianapolis, investigators said Green's organization would distribute it to people in Evansville. The methamphetamine would then be sold in southern Indiana and Kentucky.
During the investigation, 46 pounds of meth were seized, along with 700 grams of fentanyl, 30 firearms, $300,000 in cash, six vehicles and a pill press.
“This drug trafficking organization is charged with making a living peddling poison, including potentially deadly fentanyl, into our communities,” said Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of DEA Indianapolis District Office. “They were responsible for distributing multi-pound quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in various cities throughout Indiana and western Kentucky, including Indianapolis, Evansville, Princeton, and Owensboro. This case reflects our commitment to improving public safety for the fine citizens of Indiana and Kentucky.”
List of suspects arrested and charges:
- Julian Green, 38, of Indianapolis – Conspiracy to distribute meth; felon in possession of a firearm
- Jeramey Smith, 32, of Indianapolis – Conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl; robbery; felon in possession of a firearm
- Hannah Kissel, 38, of Indianapolis – Conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl
- Joshua Wilson, 29, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
- Nicholas Cabrera, 34, of Mulberry, Florida – Conspiracy to distribute meth
- Jordan Wilson, 38, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl; felon in possession of a firearm
- Timothy Rice, 32, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
- Achilles Johnson, 37, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
- Deonte Howard, 33, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
- Julie Hunt, 34, of Petersburg – Conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl
- Torrance Mimms, 31, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
- Keisha Jewell, 34, of Princeton – Conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl
- Davion Hays, 35, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
- Jason Mitchell, 40, of Henderson, Kentucky – Conspiracy to distribute meth
- Denny Taylor, 46, of Princeton – Conspiracy to distribute meth
- Aaron Hardiman, 39, of Princeton – Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl
- Roman Wills, 40, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
- Michael Sanders, 40, of Owensboro, Kentucky – Conspiracy to distribute meth
- Gregory Snyder, 59, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
- Joshua Gahagan, 38, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
- Gregory Markey, 32, of Indianapolis – Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl
- L.C. Moore II, 28, of Indianapolis – Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl
- Dominique Baquet, 28, of Indianapolis – Robbery
- Antonio DeJarnett, 33, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
- Ryan Pinkston, 39, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth; felon in possession of ammunition
- Robert Embry, 43, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
- Becky Edwards, 36, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
- Edward Meredith, 56, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth
- Tabitha Seabeck, 28, of Mt. Vernon – Conspiracy to distribute meth
- Zachary Addison, 39, of Evansville – Conspiracy to distribute meth