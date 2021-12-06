Indianapolis man suspected leader of multi-state meth and fentanyl ring

According to federal investigators, the leader of the drug trafficking organization was Julian Green, 38, of Indianapolis.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Thirty people are facing federal charges in a multi-state methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking ring bust.

The organization would get methamphetamine to Indianapolis using a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization. Once in Indianapolis, investigators said Green's organization would distribute it to people in Evansville. The methamphetamine would then be sold in southern Indiana and Kentucky.

During the investigation, 46 pounds of meth were seized, along with 700 grams of fentanyl, 30 firearms, $300,000 in cash, six vehicles and a pill press.

“This drug trafficking organization is charged with making a living peddling poison, including potentially deadly fentanyl, into our communities,” said Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of DEA Indianapolis District Office. “They were responsible for distributing multi-pound quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in various cities throughout Indiana and western Kentucky, including Indianapolis, Evansville, Princeton, and Owensboro. This case reflects our commitment to improving public safety for the fine citizens of Indiana and Kentucky.”

List of suspects arrested and charges: