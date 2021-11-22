3 teens arrested in Greenfield shooting

Police said a 15-year-old was injured in the Oct. 7 shooting.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield police arrested three teens they said were involved in an Oct. 7 shooting on Noble Street.

Police said all three teens were arrested Monday without further incident. All three teens face arrest charges of armed robbery and theft. One of the teens is also preliminary charged with carrying a handgun without a license within 500 feet of a school and intimidation.

Police responded to a report of a person shot around 6:40 a.m. in the 800 block of North Noble Street, near North Broadway Street and West Park Avenue on Oct. 7.

According to police, there were several minors in the home on North Noble Street and one of them had a handgun. One of them fired the gun, hitting the 15-year-old. The teen was treated and released from Methodist hospital.