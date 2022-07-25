IMPD investigating after 3 people shot on city's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Medics took three people to Eskenazi Hospital after a shooting on Indy’s southeast side Monday.
Officers found three people shot in the 1000 block of Churchman Avenue around 2:15 p.m.
Police said all three people are awake and breathing.
Police have not released any suspect information.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
