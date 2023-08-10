3 people shot overnight in Indianapolis

IMPD said all three people who were shot early Sunday morning are said to be "awake and breathing."

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning in Indianapolis.

The first shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 8 around 1 a.m. in the 2900 block of Waterfront Parkway West Drive, near North Girls School and Crawfordsville roads on the city's west side.

Police arrived and found one person who had been shot.

Around 30 minutes later, police were called to the 4600 block of Tincher Road, near South High School and West Thompson roads on the city's southwest side, on a report of a person shot.

Police arrived and found two people who had been shot.

All three people who were shot were said to be "awake and breathing," according to IMPD.

Police have not shared information on possible suspects or motives in either shooting.