3 injured in shooting on Indianapolis' west side

Two victims were located near Moller Road and West 38th Street. A third was found near West 34th Street and North High School Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after three people were injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' west side Monday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Oct. 9, officers responded to the 3500 block of Moller Road, south of West 38th Street, for a report of a person shot. Officers located two people with gunshot wound(s) who were described by police as "awake and breathing" when taken to local hospitals.

Officers were also called to the 6400 block of Lupine Terrace, near West 34th Street and North High School Road, for a report of a person shot. Officers found a third gunshot victim who was described as "awake and breathing."

In a statement, IMPD said preliminary information suggests the two incidents are connected, however, that has not been confirmed at this time.

Police have not shared any additional information on the circumstances of the shooting.