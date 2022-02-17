IMPD: 3 injured in east Indianapolis shootings

The shootings occurred between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 17.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after three people were shot in separate incidents on the east side of the city Thursday morning.

IMPD officers were called to the 2100 block of North Drexel Avenue, near East 21st Street, around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Officers located two people who had been shot, one at that location and another a short distance away in the 1900 block of North Bosart Avenue.

Police said later Thursday morning that the two shootings were separate incidents. No information on the victims' conditions was immediately available.

Aggravated assault detectives were requested to the scene on Drexel Avenue.

Around 6:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at the intersection of 25th Street and Hillside Avenue. The victim in that shooting was transported to an area hospital in good condition, IMPD said.

No suspect information has been provided in any of the shootings.