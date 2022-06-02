3 Hoosiers arrested for possession of methamphetamine after traffic stop

A traffic stop for failure to use a turn signal led to the arrest of three people for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Two men and one woman, all from Indiana, were arrested Tuesday and face multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine.

Around 10 p.m. on May 31, an Indiana State Police Pendleton District trooper was driving near the intersection of Broad and North 18th streets in New Castle when he saw a 2005 Chevrolet Impala turn into a business without using their turn signal.

The trooper pulled the car over and spoke with the three people inside, later identified as 48-year-old Dave L. Norris, of Muncie; 34-year-old Troy A. Wagers, of Selma; and 31-year-old Kaylee M. Jones, of Gaston. The trooper requested further assistance, which included another trooper and his K-9 partner, Tora.

The trooper and K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle, which indicated narcotics were inside.

All three people were detained while troopers searched the vehicle, where they said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Norris, Wagers and Jones were all arrested and taken to the Henry County Jail. They have been charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.