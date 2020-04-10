3 dead in shooting on Indy's east side

Police have not released any information about the circumstances of the shooting or possible suspects.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are dead after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. near Ritter Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not revealed any additional information about the circumstances of the shooting or possible suspects. Detectives do believe the shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.

Shortly after the shooting, there were four other shooting victims who walked into Community Hospital East for treatment. It is unclear whether those victims were involved in the shooting at Ritter and Mass Ave., or if they were victims of a separate incident.

#Breaking Three people killed in shooting near Ritter & Mass Ave on Indy’s east side. Waiting for more info from PIO. Officers are canvassing the area. Meanwhile a large crowd is gathering at the scene, emotions running high. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/Sm4trjA5TR — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) October 4, 2020

Police are investigating if there is a connection between the two.