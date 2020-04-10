3 dead in shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are dead after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.
It happened just after 3 a.m. near Ritter Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not revealed any additional information about the circumstances of the shooting or possible suspects. Detectives do believe the shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.
Shortly after the shooting, there were four other shooting victims who walked into Community Hospital East for treatment. It is unclear whether those victims were involved in the shooting at Ritter and Mass Ave., or if they were victims of a separate incident.
Police are investigating if there is a connection between the two.
This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update it as we confirm more information.