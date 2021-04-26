3 dead in rural Greene County home ruled murder-suicide

Investigators believe 14-year-old Cole Bixler shot 22-year-old Mason George and 21-year-old Jessica Bixler before shooting himself.

GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — Investigators have determined the cause of death of three people found in a rural Greene County home on April 16.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Department, Amanda Mosier called 911 around 5:30 p.m. and said her daughter and two other people in the home on South Mountain Springs Drive near Owensburg were dead and believed they had been shot.

The Greene County coroner identified the three as 21-year-old Jessica Bixler, 22-year-old Mason George and 14-year-old Cole Bixler. The coroner also determined the cause of death of all three people to be a single gunshot wound to the head.

After investigating the evidence and speaking with friends and family members, investigators believe Cole Bixler shot Mason George while he was likely sleeping on the couch. Cole Bixler then shot his cousin, Jessica Bixler, in her bedroom before shooting himself in the same room.

Investigators learned Cole Bixler had stayed the night at his cousin's boyfriend's home and had allegedly mentioned to others that he had been having thoughts of harming himself.