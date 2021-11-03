Columbus police arrest 3 after shots fired in neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus officers arrested three people after responding to a report of shots fired at a car in a neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to a home in the 2500 block of 14th Street around 5:55 a.m. and found an empty shell casing in a driveway.
Investigators believe a man in the home shot at a car going by after getting into an online argument with another person.
When officers searched the home, they found a .22 rifle believed to have been used in the shooting, along with other guns. They also found narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of U.S. currency.
Officers arrested the man for intimidation with a deadly weapon and maintaining a common nuisance. A woman at the home was also arrested for maintaining a common nuisance. Police said they also found a second man who had a warrant out for his arrest.
