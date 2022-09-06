3 arrested for firing gun from Ball State parking garage

Officers were called around 11 p.m. Sept. 4 after people reported hearing a series of gunshots near North MicKinley and University avenues.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested three people for allegedly firing a gun from a Ball State University parking garage.

Officers ended up finding shell casings at the BSU R8 parking garage at 304 North College Ave. Police were able to see three men leaving the parking garage on surveillance around the time the shots were fired.

Using the description of the people in the video, police were able to find the three suspects just before midnight.

During interviews with police, the three men allegedly admitted firing a gun at the parking garage.