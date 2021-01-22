$2K reward offered in Indianapolis gun store robbery

The burglars hit Shoot Point Blank at 120 S. Country Club Rd. and stole handguns.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $2,000 reward for information on a burglary at an Indianapolis gun store.

The burglars hit Shoot Point Blank at 120 S. Country Club Rd. the night of Jan. 4. At least three suspects forced their way into the store and stole three handguns.

The ATF released some surveillance images of the suspects inside the store and of the vehicle they were driving.