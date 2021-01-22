x
$2K reward offered in Indianapolis gun store robbery

The burglars hit Shoot Point Blank at 120 S. Country Club Rd. and stole handguns.
Credit: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
The ATF released an image of a suspect in a burglary at Shoot Point Blank in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $2,000 reward for information on a burglary at an Indianapolis gun store.

The burglars hit Shoot Point Blank at 120 S. Country Club Rd. the night of Jan. 4. At least three suspects forced their way into the store and stole three handguns.

The ATF released some surveillance images of the suspects inside the store and of the vehicle they were driving.

Credit: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
The vehicle the burglars used as they stole from Shoot Point Blank in Indianapolis.

Anyone having information about the burglary should contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). People can also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact the ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips can also be submitted to the ATF using the ReportIt app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

Credit: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

