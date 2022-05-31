Police arrest 29-year-old man in Anderson building burglary

The burglary happened Monday in the 2900 block of South Scatterfield Road, near East 38th Street and South Rangeline Road, shortly after 5:30 a.m.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police arrested a 29-year-old man after an early morning burglary in Anderson on Monday.

Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 2900 block of South Scatterfield Road, near East 38th Street and South Rangeline Road, shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Once there, police found a vehicle with the trunk open that was hiding on the south side of the building. Police said this building had been burglarized before, so officers set up a perimeter and started their search.

Police then saw a man, who was carrying a bag, run back into the building after seeing police.

The Anderson K-9 Division was then called in to assist, and police eventually found the suspect hiding on the second floor.

Police described the suspect as a 29-year-old man but have not shared his name. He was taken into custody as police continue to investigate the incident.