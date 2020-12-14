$25,000 reward offered in Indianapolis security guard murder case

GardaWorld is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer or killers.

INDIANAPOLIS — A security company is offering a $25,000 reward in the case of one if its guards killed in Indianapolis. GardaWorld is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer or killers.

Quintin Cole was killed in early November while working his security job. The shooting happened in the 300 block of East New York Street downtown, near Needler's Fresh Market. Police found Cole on the sidewalk in the middle of the block. Police believe at least one good Samaritan tried CPR at the scene.

Cole, who was not scheduled to work, relieved fellow security guard David Khun because the scheduled replacement called off. Khun, who described Cole as a quiet person, said at the time he was trying to make sense of the shooting.

"The only thing I can think of is the uniform. We look like we are the police and they must think we are the police," he said.