25-year-old Indianapolis man sentenced to 85 years in deadly 2021 robbery on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man found guilty in a 2021 deadly robbery on the city's northwest side was sentenced to 85 years in prison.

Davoncia Beasley, 25, was convicted of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after killing 32-year-old Keegan Wolf.

On Sept. 25, 2021, police responded to a report of a person shot at the Quality Inn & Suites in the 5000 block of Lafayette Road, near Interstate 65, around 1:45 p.m.

Police found Wolf shot in a hotel room. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

IMPD homicide detectives determined Beasley shot and killed Wolf during a transaction at the hotel. Witnesses said they saw Beasley and someone else leave the hotel. Security footage, social media records and forensic evidence also placed Beasley at the scene during the shooting.

On Nov. 18, 2021, detectives arrested Beasley.

"The collaboration between law enforcement, prosecutors, and community members throughout this case not only ensured that justice was served on behalf of Mr. Wolf and his family but illustrates the significance of community cooperation and the results it can yield,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.