Indianapolis man, whose parents were charged with neglect, faces 10 counts of possessing child pornography

According to court documents, the images found on Brandon Maxwell's cellphone contained sexually explicit content involving young girls, toddlers and infants.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 25-year-old man from Indianapolis is facing 10 counts of child pornography charges.

According to court documents, Facebook and Instagram reported multiple images and videos of child pornography to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Indiana State Police.

A detective with the Zionsville Police Department identified the suspect as Brandon Maxwell, who the detective said lived in Lebanon until early 2021 before moving to the Allison Pointe Healthcare Center in Indianapolis.

Court documents say the detective obtained a search warrant for Maxwell's cellphone, which contained 633 images — approximately 600 of which met the Indiana and federal statutory definitions of child pornography.

According to court documents, the images found on Maxwell's cellphone contained sexually explicit content involving young girls, toddlers and infants.

An initial hearing for Maxwell has not been scheduled.

In December 2021, Brandon Maxwell's parents, Lloyd Maxwell and Bridget Toney, were charged with neglect after Brandon Maxwell was rushed to the hospital and found covered with sores and his own waste.

On April 2, 2021, officers found Maxwell, who has spina bifida, at a home with numerous open sores on his lower body and he was covered in feces. Police noted some of the sores were deep enough they could see the bone. They also noted bugs and maggots on his body.

Maxwell was taken to Witham Hospital in Boone County, then moved to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.

One of the doctors caring for Maxwell noted that there were mouse droppings found in some of his wounds. Doctors were concerned about flesh-eating bacteria and said the wounds had grown to a point where they could not heal.

At first, doctors considered a radical amputation from Maxwell's belly button down. Medical staff said he had the social skills of a 10- to 12-year-old and did not have the capacity to make complex medical decisions.

Lloyd Maxwell and Toney's joint jury trial is scheduled for Nov. 16.