24-year-old woman charged in Broad Ripple triple fatal shooting

The shooting happened June 25 around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue, near Carrollton Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office and IMPD announced an arrest and charges in connection to a triple fatal shooting in Broad Ripple this summer.

Police arrested 24-year-old Kara Hinds for her alleged role in the incident. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office charged her with the following:

Two counts of murder

One count of reckless homicide

One count of battery by means of a deadly weapon

One count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury

One count of criminal recklessness

On June 25, IMPD officers were already in Broad Ripple when they heard gunshots around 2:30 a.m. They rushed to the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue, near Carrollton Avenue, where they found four people who had been shot.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the three people who were killed:

Tywain Henning, 24

Kaleyia Preer, 22

Christopher Lee Wilson Jr., 19.

Police said a 21-year-old woman who was shot was taken to a hospital and expected to recover.

At the time of the shooting, police did not release any information on suspects, but they believe one or more people were involved.

Mayor Joe Hogsett discussed making Broad Ripple a "gun free zone."