23-year-old arrested in homicide on Indy's near southeast side

Police arrested Kyle Roberts in connection with the crime.

IMPD homicide detectives arrested a man in connection with a homicide on Indy's near southeast side Monday.

The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 14. Around 9:30 p.m., police found a 47-year-old Martin Griffin in the 2400 block of St. Paul Street, near East Bradbury Avenue. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

On Monday, detectives arrested 23-year-old Kyle Roberts for his involvement in the case. According to jail records, Roberts is being held on a murder charge. Official charges have not yet been filed.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and decide on final charges against Roberts.