IMPD finds cash, guns and drugs in bust on southwest side

Police arrested 21-year-old Devon McManus for multiple felonies in the drug bust.

INDIANAPOLIS — The IMPD Violent Crime Task Force and Violence reduction team arrested a 21-year-old after an April drug bust at his home.

Police said they received multiple anonymous tips about Devon McManus engaging in illegal narcotics dealing. Police were able to get a warrant to search McManus' home on the southwest side near Interstate 465 and Mann Road.

During the search on April 25, police found various items pointing to illegal activity:

7 handguns

4 rifles

Rifle scope

Ammunition

$23,964 in cash

150 Oxycodone/Xanax/Hydrocodone pills

10 pounds of marijuana

2 pounds of "shatter" — a concentrated marijuana extract made from hundreds of pounds of marijuana

1,300 vape pens (85%+ containing THC)

Marijuana/THC edibles

Scales, money counters and heat seal machines

McManus was arrested and has been charged with four felonies related to drug dealing.