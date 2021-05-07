IMPD finds cash, guns and drugs in bust on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — The IMPD Violent Crime Task Force and Violence reduction team arrested a 21-year-old after an April drug bust at his home.
Police said they received multiple anonymous tips about Devon McManus engaging in illegal narcotics dealing. Police were able to get a warrant to search McManus' home on the southwest side near Interstate 465 and Mann Road.
During the search on April 25, police found various items pointing to illegal activity:
- 7 handguns
- 4 rifles
- Rifle scope
- Ammunition
- $23,964 in cash
- 150 Oxycodone/Xanax/Hydrocodone pills
- 10 pounds of marijuana
- 2 pounds of "shatter" — a concentrated marijuana extract made from hundreds of pounds of marijuana
- 1,300 vape pens (85%+ containing THC)
- Marijuana/THC edibles
- Scales, money counters and heat seal machines
McManus was arrested and has been charged with four felonies related to drug dealing.
Anyone with more information about the case should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).