IMPD finds cash, guns and drugs in bust on southwest side

Police arrested 21-year-old Devon McManus for multiple felonies in the drug bust.
Credit: IMPD
IMPD SWAT found multiple weapons, thousands of dollars in cash and various drugs in a bust at a southwest side home.

INDIANAPOLIS — The IMPD Violent Crime Task Force and Violence reduction team arrested a 21-year-old after an April drug bust at his home.

Police said they received multiple anonymous tips about Devon McManus engaging in illegal narcotics dealing. Police were able to get a warrant to search McManus' home on the southwest side near Interstate 465 and Mann Road.

During the search on April 25, police found various items pointing to illegal activity:

  • 7 handguns
  • 4 rifles
  • Rifle scope
  • Ammunition
  • $23,964 in cash
  • 150 Oxycodone/Xanax/Hydrocodone pills
  • 10 pounds of marijuana
  • 2 pounds of "shatter" — a concentrated marijuana extract made from hundreds of pounds of marijuana
  • 1,300 vape pens (85%+ containing THC)
  • Marijuana/THC edibles
  • Scales, money counters and heat seal machines

McManus was arrested and has been charged with four felonies related to drug dealing.

Credit: IMPD
Devin McManus

Anyone with more information about the case should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

