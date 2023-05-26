2021 double murder suspect arrested in Los Angeles

Lamar Ball, 33, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting deaths of two men in the summer of 2021.

LOS ANGELES — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported a 2021 double murder suspect was caught in Los Angeles.

Lamar Ball, 33, faces two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of two men on the east side of Indianapolis.

On June 28, 2021, just after 11:30 p.m., IMPD officers were called to the 9800 block of Woodsmall Drive on a report of a personal injury crash.

When officers arrived, they found two men inside a vehicle who sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wounds. The men were later identified as Justice Wills, 22, and Eric Colvin, 18.

IEMS arrived, and unfortunately, both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives reportedly continued working on the case and established probable cause to arrest Ball for his alleged role in this incident.

On Oct. 12, 2022, detectives working with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office were granted an arrest warrant for Ball for the charge of murder. according to IMPD.

On May 23, 2023, the Unites States Marshall Service working with the Los Angeles Police Department was able to locate Ball.

Ball was caught after he reportedly fled from officers. Two LAPD officers were injured during the incident, according to IMPD.