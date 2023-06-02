2 wounded in shooting at Bartholomew County home

HOPE, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two people at a home in Bartholomew County.
The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office confirmed to 13News the shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Elm Street in Hope, Indiana.
The victims were transported to hospitals in Indianapolis. No further details about the victims or their injuries have been confirmed at this time.
A spokesperson with the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office confirmed there is no suspect in custody as of Friday morning.
Hope is about 50 miles southeast of Indianapolis.
