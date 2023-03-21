x
IMPD: Disturbance between neighbors ends in shooting that injures woman, son on Indianapolis' east side

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Shortridge Road.
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning on the east side of Indianapolis.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of North Shortridge Road, which is just northeast of Shadeland and Washington streets.

When police arrived, they found a woman and son, a juvenile male, with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken by ambulance to an Indianapolis hospital where they were said to be in "stable condition."

The spokesperson called it a targeted incident, said there was no ongoing threat to the community and that the shooting happened during a disturbance between neighbors.

If you have information about the incident, you're asked to contact IMPD Det. Keith Ortega at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

