2 women arrested in connection with Kokomo shooting that injured man

INDIANAPOLIS — Two women were arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a man in Kokomo Monday night, police said.
Shortly before 11 p.m., Kokomo Police Department officers responded to an apartment in the 600 block of Elk Drive for a domestic dispute.
On their way to the scene, the officers were diverted to the area of South Webster Street and Elk Drive nearby for a report of a man with a possible gunshot wound.
Police located 38-year-old Cortney Browning, who had been shot in his left arm. Officers applied a tourniquet to his arm, and Browning was taken to a local hospital before being flown to an Indianapolis hospital, police said. He was last listed in stable condition.
Officers identified two suspects, 26-year-old Kyla Browning and 23-year-old Alexias Birden, during their investigation.
Birden was arrested and preliminarily charged with domestic battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and neglect of a dependent.
Browning is facing preliminary charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
The Howard County Prosecutor's Office will make final charges in the case.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.