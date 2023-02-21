2 women arrested in connection with Kokomo shooting that injured man

Shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, Kokomo officers responded to the area of Elk Drive and South Webster Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two women were arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a man in Kokomo Monday night, police said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Kokomo Police Department officers responded to an apartment in the 600 block of Elk Drive for a domestic dispute.

On their way to the scene, the officers were diverted to the area of South Webster Street and Elk Drive nearby for a report of a man with a possible gunshot wound.

Police located 38-year-old Cortney Browning, who had been shot in his left arm. Officers applied a tourniquet to his arm, and Browning was taken to a local hospital before being flown to an Indianapolis hospital, police said. He was last listed in stable condition.

Officers identified two suspects, 26-year-old Kyla Browning and 23-year-old Alexias Birden, during their investigation.

Birden was arrested and preliminarily charged with domestic battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and neglect of a dependent.

Browning is facing preliminary charges of domestic battery and strangulation.

The Howard County Prosecutor's Office will make final charges in the case.