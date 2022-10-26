2 women arrested in Indianapolis bank robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two women for allegedly robbing two Indianapolis banks.
Police claim 36-year-old Shamiya Hunt and 55-year-old Sierra Hunt robbed two banks on Oct. 25 in a short amount of time.
Speedway officers were called to one of the banks on Cunningham Road and learned a suspect left in a red Honda.
IMPD officers were then called to a second bank on East 86th Street and learned a woman left in a red Honda.
The IMPD officers were able to locate the car and stop it.
The women were interviewed by detectives and arrested.
Anyone with information about the robberies should contact the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475.