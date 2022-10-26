2 women arrested in Indianapolis bank robberies

Police claim 36-year-old Shamiya Hunt and 55-year-old Sierra Hunt robbed two banks on Oct. 25.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two women for allegedly robbing two Indianapolis banks.

Police claim 36-year-old Shamiya Hunt and 55-year-old Sierra Hunt robbed two banks on Oct. 25 in a short amount of time.

Speedway officers were called to one of the banks on Cunningham Road and learned a suspect left in a red Honda.

IMPD officers were then called to a second bank on East 86th Street and learned a woman left in a red Honda.

The IMPD officers were able to locate the car and stop it.

The women were interviewed by detectives and arrested.