2 teenagers injured in shooting near Kokomo park

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of Studebaker Park.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are investigating after two teenagers were injured in a shooting near a park early Saturday.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Aug. 12, Kokomo Police Department officers responded to the 1000 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Studebaker Park, for a report of shots fired.

There they located a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. A second victim, a 18-year-old woman, arrived at Community Howard Hospital Emergency Room a short time later with two gunshot wounds – one to the right shoulder area and one to the right upper side of her back.

Police did not provide any information on the victims' conditions.

Detectives with the Kokomo Police Department Criminal Investigations Section responded to assist in the investigation. Several witnesses were interviewed by police, but "most refused to cooperate with providing details or statements," the department said in a statement.