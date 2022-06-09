Kokomo shooting victim arrested after bringing loaded handgun to school

Police confirmed the 16-year-old suspect with the loaded handgun in his backpack June 6 is the same person who was shot multiple times May 17.

KOKOMO, Ind — A Kokomo teen, who was shot by another teen in May, was arrested Monday after police found a loaded handgun and counterfeit money in his backpack on school grounds.

Around 6:15 p.m. on May 17, Kokomo police responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of North Apperson Way, near East Jefferson Street.

While investigating, police found a 16-year-old, later identified as Jirique Burton, one block away on East Jackson Street. The teen had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to St. Vincent Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police determined the suspect and victim knew each other. However, police said the victim did not cooperate with they questioned him at the hospital.

Two days later, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of South Union Street, near West Markland Avenue. Police seized a firearm at that address and arrested 16-year-old Michael Pullums for attempted murder and criminal recklessness in connection to the shooting. Pullums will be tried as an adult.

Then, on Monday, June 6, police responded to a report of a 16-year-old possibly having a handgun in his backpack at The Excel Center, located at 101 W. Superior St.

Once they got to the school, police searched the teen's backpack and found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and counterfeit money.

Police confirmed the suspect in this incident, whom they identified as 16-year-old Jirique Burton, is the same person who was shot multiple times on May 17.

Burton was arrested and will be tried as an adult for the following charges:

Weapon/instrument of violence-child in possession of a firearm — Level 5 felony

Possession of a firearm on school property — Level 6 felony

Possession of counterfeit money — Level 6 felony

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Detective Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Calls can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.