2 suspects charged in Kokomo woman's deadly overdose

KOKOMO, Indiana — A man and woman are being charged in connection with the overdose death of a 27-year-old woman in Kokomo.

Police said they were called to the Pine Valley Apartment Complex on March 11 at 10:38 p.m.

There they found a woman unresponsive with a possible overdose from fentanyl.

Police said a man was already performing CPR and medics took over. Unfortunately, the woman died.

Kokomo officers then searched an apartment in the First Flats Apartments on Baxter Road. It was there that they found more than 600 fentanyl pills, 1.18 pounds of marijuana, a gun and cash.

Prosecutors charged 21-year-old Emily N. Rouse for dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, along with other charges.

Also charged is 22-year-old Dashawn O. Brown for dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death and dealing in narcotics.

Both suspects are scheduled to have their cases heard in May.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case can contact Det. Andrew Grammer at 765-456-7411 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.