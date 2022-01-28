Brownsburg couple arrested for 12 thefts in Fishers

Police recovered three stolen cars and property from 12 separate victims.

FISHERS, Ind. — A Brownsburg couple is in custody for a string of thefts in Fishers.

The Fishers Police Department had been investigating multiple thefts from unattended cars since the beginning of the year. Detectives identified two suspects in the cases: 35-year-old Levi Weaver and 33-year-old Jade Cotterman, both of Brownsburg.

After identifying Weaver and Cotterman, police were able to recover three stolen cars and stolen property that belonged to 12 separate victims.

Weaver is facing the following charges:

Two counts of auto theft with a prior conviction (Level 5 felony)

Two counts of theft with a prior conviction (Level 6 felony)

Two counts of fraud (Level 6 felony)

Possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony)

Two counts of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle (Class A misdemeanor

Cotterman is facing the follow charges:

Theft with a prior conviction (Level 6 felony)

Fraud (Level 6 felony)

Possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony)

Both suspects are being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

The Fishers Police Department issued a reminder to residents to remove all valuable items from cars and never leave their vehicles unlocked and unattended.