2 shot on near northwest side of Indianapolis

One of the victims is in serious condition. The other is stable, according to police.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left two people injured on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers went to the 900 block of Roache Street at around 3:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims have been transported to local hospitals for treatment.