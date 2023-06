Police said the shooting happened near 42nd and Ruckle Byram Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are recovering after being shot on Indy’s north side.

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting near 42nd and Byram Avenue around 1 p.m.

Officers located two people shot in an alley.

Medics transported both victims to local hospitals in fair condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.