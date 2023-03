Police said the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. Monday near Aspen Way and Montery Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition and another was injured after a shooting on Indy’s east side.

Medics transported one person to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the second person shot was alert and talking.