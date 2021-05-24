2 shot in West Lafayette Sunday night

Police said the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. at 320 Brown Street.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two people are recovering after being shot Sunday night in West Lafayette.

Police said officers responded to 320 Brown Street around 10:15 p.m. on a report of shots fired in the area.

Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics transported both victims to a Lafayette hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said the victims were specifically targeted.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the West Lafayette Police Department at 765-775-5200 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.