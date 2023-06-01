2 shot near East 34th Street and Emerson Avenue

Police said the incident happened Thursday in the 3300 block of North Downey Street shortly after 3 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot early Thursday morning on the city's east side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot on June 1 in the 3300 block of North Downey Avenue, near East 34th Street and Emerson Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m.

Prior to officers' arrival, police were told two people took themselves to Community East Hospital for treatment.

Police said both people are said to be stable.

There is no information at this time on a suspect or possible motive.