IMPD arrests 2 suspected serial robbers

Kyle Allen, 30, and Alyissa Hawkins, 28, were arrested in connection to two robberies and are suspected in five others.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested two suspects believed to be behind a series of armed robberies.

Police said they were following a vehicle believed to be involved in a series of robberies and followed it to a Walmart on South Keystone Avenue. While officers were watching the car, they said a man got out of it and ran up to a woman in the parking lot and snatched her purse.

IMPD SWAT stopped the car, and Allen and Hawkins were arrested.

During questioning, police said Hawkins confessed to the Walmart robbery and a Kroger robbery earlier in the day.

Allen and Hawkins were both arrested for strong-armed robbery.

The two are also being investigated for robberies at three other Kroger stores, another Walmart store and a check cashing business.

The two have not been formally charged.