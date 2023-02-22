2 reportedly wounded in west Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. at West Michigan Street and North Tibbs Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that wounded two people on the west side Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to a gas station at West Michigan Street and North Tibbs Avenue on a report of a person who may have been shot. But when police arrived on the scene, they did not locate a victim of the reported shooting.

A short time later, a 19-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman showed up at Eskenazi Hospital, both with apparent gunshot wounds. The condition of both victims had reportedly stabilized at the hospital, but the extent of their injuries were not known.