2 pounds of meth seized from 70-year-old Indiana man's home

ISP said an average dose of meth ranges between ¼ gram and 1 gram. Frakes had enough meth to distribute between 900 to 3,600 doses.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A traffic stop and subsequent search of a 70-year-old's home led Indiana State Police to find two pounds of methamphetamine, enough to distribute up to 3,600 doses of the drug.

Trooper Justin Bell was patrolling the area of U.S. 41 and County Road 1125 North in Sullivan County on Monday when he stopped a pickup truck at around 8 p.m. for speeding.

Terry Frakes, 70, of Farmersburg, was driving the truck. ISP said "criminal activity was detected" by the trooper and the Jasonville Police Department was requested for assistance with a K-9.

ISP said the K-9 alerted officers which led to them searching the truck and finding "illegal contraband." Frakes also gave officers consent to search his home, according to ISP.

Inside Frakes' home officers found two pounds, the equivalent of 900 grams, of meth in addition to digital scales, money and drug paraphernalia.

ISP said an average dose of meth ranges between ¼ gram and 1 gram. Frakes had enough meth to distribute between 900 to 3,600 doses of the drug.

Frakes was arrested on suspicion of felony dealing meth, felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.