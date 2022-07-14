IMPD: 2 people seriously injured in west side shooting; police believe victims are teens

Police located two people with gunshot wounds at a gas station near the intersection of Rockville Road and Lynhurst Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were seriously injured in a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 4500 block of Rockville Road for a report of a person shot. They located two victims who had been shot a few blocks west of that location, at a gas station in the 5300 block of Rockville Road, near South Lynhurst Drive.

Police said the shooting took place at another gas station at the intersection of South Girls School Road and Rockville Road, about two miles west of where the victims were located.

The two male victims, who have not been identified, are believed to be teenagers, police said. They were taken to local hospitals and listed in stable condition.

Police said a relative of one of the victims that they spoke with said they believe the shooting occurred during a narcotics transaction.

No witnesses had come forward to police as of early Thursday morning. Police said they are hoping security cameras at the gas station will help provide information on what happened.