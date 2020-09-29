2 people in serious condition after shooting that led to crash on Indy's east side

Police said someone in a car fired shots into another car, hitting two people inside, and that car ended up crashing into a pole near 16th Street and Emerson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an overnight shooting on Indy's east side that resulted in a crash.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Kildare Avenue, near 16th Street and Emerson Avenue, around 12:30 a.m.

Police said someone in a car fired shots into another car, hitting two people inside, and that car ended up crashing into a pole.

A man and a woman were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police said one person is in custody but also said their involvement in the incident has not yet been determined.