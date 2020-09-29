2 people in serious condition after shooting that led to crash on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an overnight shooting on Indy's east side that resulted in a crash.
Police were called to the 1600 block of Kildare Avenue, near 16th Street and Emerson Avenue, around 12:30 a.m.
Police said someone in a car fired shots into another car, hitting two people inside, and that car ended up crashing into a pole.
A man and a woman were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
Police said one person is in custody but also said their involvement in the incident has not yet been determined.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.