2 people in serious condition after separate shootings Tuesday morning

The shootings happened within 30 minutes of each other, and the crime scenes are about 2 miles apart.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two separate shootings that left two people in serious condition early Tuesday morning.

Officers were first called to the area of East 35th Street and North Temple Avenue on the near northeast side for a report of a person shot around 2 a.m.

Then, around 2:30 a.m., officers were called for a report of another person shot in the 800 block of East 38th Street on the east side.

The first victim was initially reported to be awake and breathing. The second victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Both victims' conditions have been updated to serious.