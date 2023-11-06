2 people seriously hurt in near northwest side shooting

IMPD responded to a report of two people shot in the 2300 block of West 16th Street, near Lafayette Road, around 3 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition and another is in serious condition after a shooting Sunday morning on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

IMPD responded to a report of two people shot in the 2300 block of West 16th Street, near Lafayette Road, around 3 a.m.

Police arrived and found two people who had been shot. According to police, medics took both victims to hospitals, one in critical condition and the other in serious condition.