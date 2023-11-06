2 people seriously hurt in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition and another is in serious condition after a shooting Sunday morning on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.
IMPD responded to a report of two people shot in the 2300 block of West 16th Street, near Lafayette Road, around 3 a.m.
Police arrived and found two people who had been shot. According to police, medics took both victims to hospitals, one in critical condition and the other in serious condition.
Police confirmed they have not detained a suspect at this time.