2 people found dead in Bloomington apartment

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Department is investigating after two people were shot to death in Bloomington Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the Millennium Apartments in the 1200 block of South Rolling Ridge Way, near West Bloomfield Road, shortly before 2 p.m. on a report of two people found in an apartment.

The Monroe County coroner said 22-year-old Cameron Black and 21-year-old Sara Gilbert, both of Bloomington, appeared to have each died from a single gunshot wound.

Autopsies are scheduled for Black and Gilbert Thursday in Terre Haute.

Sheriff's deputies believe this was an isolated incident.