IMPD investigating 2-month-old's death as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a 2-month-old's death as a homicide after police were called to an apartment on the city's west side Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old in the 600 block of Magdalene Lane, near 10th Street and Interstate 465, shortly after 2 p.m.

Medics and officers found the infant, who was immediately transported to Riley Hospital for Children. The infant was pronounced dead shortly after getting to the hospital.

IMPD Child Abuse detectives started an investigation and determined the infant's injuries were consistent with non-accidental trauma.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Stephen Guynn at the IMPD Child Abuse Office at 317-327-6875 or through email at Stephen.GuynnJr@indy.gov.